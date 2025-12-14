Intruder breaches Home Affairs Ministry; security officer gives chase but suspect evades capture 3MWp solar farm commissioned at Prospect Reg 6 Baby 'uplifted' from NA Hospital was taken into protective custody - RHO NA man jailed for 4 years for trafficking over $9M in ganja Guyana Digital School hosts virtual orientation Belle Vue Pump Station Project was never abandoned - contractor 
Australia police responding after gunshots reported at Sydney’s Bondi beach 

14 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Police in Australia say they are responding to a developing incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach after media outlets reported a shooting incident.

The Sydney Morning Herald said there were reports of multiple shots fired at the beach but it was unclear if anyone had been hit.

The New South Wales police called on the public to avoid the area.

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter,” they posted on X.

More to come…

 

