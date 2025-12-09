Audit flags illegally obtained drivers licences; offenders to be named, charged & licences suspended – Pres. Ali

Gun, ammo found on East La Penitence man attempting to evade Police  Duo granted $75,000 bail each for breaking into CANU HQ Letter: Unreasonable public transportation operators Local Govt Ministry begins cleanup on Hadfield Street near St. Stanislaus College 9-Y-O boy dies after beaten by cousin Manickchand disappointed by delays on Bamia School project as contractors claim only minor works left
09 December 2025
President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced a major crackdown on corruption in the process for issuing drivers’ licences, noting that an audit has already uncovered those licences that were illegally obtained. He made the announcement as she joined senior members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for their Traditional Christmas Breakfast. The President said authorities […]

