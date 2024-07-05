Aubrey Norton received 1040 votes at PNC elections

Aubrey Norton

Leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Aubrey Norton, was re-elected by just 1040 party members at last weekend’s Delegates Congress.

This is according to Vincent Alexander, the Returning Officer for the party’s internal elections.

Just under 1300 members voted during the Opposition party’s recently held Delegates Congress.

This publication understands that some 2000 persons were eligible to attend and vote at the event.

To compare, at the Congress of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), President Dr Irfaan Ali had gotten 2,308 votes while Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo got the second highest number of votes, that is, 2,257 votes.

Meanwhile, Norton’s re-election comes on the heels of him being embroiled in several in-house controversies resulting in the resignation of multiple senior party members including the General Secretary, Dawn Hastings-Williams, just days before the congress.

He had contested the internal elections unopposed after his two contestants – Roysdale Forde and Amanza Walton-Desir – dropped out of the leadership race citing concerns about the transparency of the party’s electoral process.

Meanwhile, after more than four days of counting, the PNC today announced the members of its Central Executive Committee.

They are Nima Flue-Bess, Mervyn Williams, Ganesh Mahipaul, Coretta McDonald, Robin Simon, Riaz Rupnarain, Anil Sugrim, Joan Ann Ramascindo, Sherwood Lowe, Troy Garraway, Kemel Kissoon, Marcia Gordon, Wainwright McIntosh, Deron Adams and Jermaine Figueira.

Moreover, Shurwayne Holder is the party’s Chairperson, Elizabeth Williams-Niles and Vinceroy Jordan, the Vice-Chairpersons along with Elson Low who is the Treasurer.