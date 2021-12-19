Aubrey Norton is new PNCR leader after landslide victory; Shurwayne Holder elected Chairman



People’s National Congress Reform Executive, Aubrey Norton, has been elected as the party’s new Leader, while APNU/AFC Member of Parliament, Shurwayne Holder, is the new Chairman of PNCR.

The party held its 21st Biennial Congress on Saturday to elect new leaders.

Norton secured a landslide victory having obtained more than half of the 1,280 votes cast. He got 967 votes; while his opponents, Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon, obtained 245 votes and Richard Van West Charles received 64 votes.

“Mr Norton is therefore poised to be declared and installed as Leader of People’s National Congress Reform in the new day,” Chief Elections Officer (CEO) for the Congress, Vincent Alexander, said at a virtual briefing this afternoon.

However, since Saturday evening, Harmon had conceded and congratulated Norton in a post on his Facebook page. He also reaffirmed his commitment to fostering unity within the party.

“The delegates made their choice for PNCR leader… I respect the choice of the delegates of our party. I wish to congratulate Comrade Norton and want to extend good wishes and all success to the new leadership. Over the coming weeks, I am sure matters related to the new leadership will arise and I stand committed to the unity of the party as an ordinary member,” the Opposition Leader contended.

Shurwayne Holder is new Chairman of PNCR

Meanwhile, Alexander also announced that Opposition Parliamentarian, Shurwayne Holder, has been elected as the new PNCR Chairman. He came out victorious having secured 407 votes – the highest amongst the 10 contestants for that post including some senior party members.

Additionally, the party’s new Treasurer is Mohamed Faaiz Mursaline. There were two spots for the post of Vice-Chairman. The first was secured by Elizabeth Niles-Williams, while Christopher Jones and Vinceroy Jordan have tied with 381 votes each for the second spot.

As it relates to the 15 members of the Central Executive Committee, Alexander explained that the count is still incomplete. There were a total of 123 candidates vying for these positions.

“Even as I speak now, we are finalising the count, in that regard, for one of the regions. So that count will be brought to you later,” the Congress CEO explained.

Nevertheless, the PNCR’s 21st Biennial Congress saw a voters’ turnout of some 1,280. Notable mentions of the votes cast include Mahdia, Region Eight, which had a 100% turnout of 17 persons.

Additionally, North America recorded a turnout of 53 voters from a total of 55.

Alexander described the elections as “Free and fear, and free from fear elections. Quite an achievement for the People’s National Congress Reform and an example for the rest of Guyana.”

A formal declaration and installation of the newly elected members is expected to be held tomorrow.