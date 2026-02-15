World News
At least nine Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since dawn
15 February 2026
- Israeli forces have killed at least nine Palestinians since dawn in new attacks across Gaza, medical sources told Al Jazeera.
- The number of Israeli violations of the US-brokered “ceasefire” now stands at 1,620, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.
