At least 16 killed as explosion rocks mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

No claim of responsibility for the blast has yet been made.

Last Friday, at least 20 people were killed and 90 others wounded in a blast from a suicide bomber at another Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz

ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the Kunduz blast, according to a statement released by the group’s media wing, Amaq, as well as for another attack several days earlier on a mosque in central Kabul.

The terror group has launched a series of attacks since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan two months ago. Others include a suicide attack at Kabul’s airport in August and a spate of bombings targeting members of the Taliban in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.