Assault charge dismissed against son of AFC Leader

Divesh Ramjattan

The son of Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Khemraj Ramjattan was on Wednesday charged with assaulting a woman.

Divesh Ramjattan, a father of two, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on February 27, 2022, at Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted the woman.

Divesh Ramjattan was represented by his father who is an Attorney-at-Law by profession.

The virtual complainant told the court that she had taken out a restraining order against the younger Ramjattan and did not wish to proceed with the matter.

As such, the Chief Magistrate dismissed the charge.