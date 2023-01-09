‘Asphyxia Due To Suffocation’ Ruled In Saraphina Stephen Homicide – One Man In Custody – St. Lucia Times

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
‘Asphyxia Due To Suffocation’ Ruled In Saraphina Stephen Homicide – One Man In Custody – St. Lucia Times
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, about 1:00 p.m. Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, received a report of a suspicious death at TroisPiton, Castries.

On arrival, officers observed the unresponsive body of a female, identified asSaraphina Stephen, a forty-two (42) year old resident of Trois Piton.

A post mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, whichdetermined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to suffocation.

One male is currently in custody in relation to this matter. An update will be providedin due course.

– Advertisement –

See also

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –

TRENDING

NewsAmericasNow.com