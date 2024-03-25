Asian P.F Chang’s brand set to open1st restaurant in Guyana in May

The Corum Group, a leading name in the QSR and hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce its new role as a partner and franchisee for the expansion of the renowned restaurant, P.F. Chang’s. Plans include opening first in Guyana, followed by Jamaica, Barbados, and the Cayman Islands.

The Corum Group, together with its equity partner, JMMB, is proud to be a partner of the iconic brand well known for its immersive Asian dining experience.

This strategic partnership signifies an important milestone for The Corum Group as it undertakes the responsibility of developing and establishing P.F. Chang’s brand in the Caribbean.

“We are proud of our multi-territorial partnership with P.F. Chang’s. This signifies an important achievement as we enter the broader Caribbean market, establishing a strategic step towards regional expansion for our group. We are excited to introduce the exceptional culinary offerings of P.F. Chang’s and the success and operational expertise of Corum to other Caribbean countries,” CEO of The Corum Group, Clairmont Cummings stated.

“Our goal is to provide an unparalleled dining experience that reflects the rich heritage of P.F. Chang’s, combined with the warm hospitality and vibrant culture of the Caribbean.”

The construction of the first location is well underway on High Street, Kingston in the heart of Georgetown set to open its doors in May, offering patrons a unique blend of modern Asian cuisine. A Kingston, Jamaica, location is scheduled to follow suit, contributing to the group’s vision of creating memorable dining experiences across the region.

The Corum Group looks forward to establishing P.F. Chang’s as a go-to destination for those seeking an exceptional dining experience in the Caribbean. The expansion aligns with the group’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.