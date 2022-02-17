Asia markets open lower after Ukraine invasion fears prompt Dow plunge

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN Business)Asian stocks opened lower on Friday as tensions over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine continued, hours after US President Joe Biden’s statement that an attack could take place “in the next several days” sent the Dow plunging to its worst day of 2022.

Japan’s Nikkei Index sank around 1.5% in early trading, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both dropped more than 0.5% before recovering later in the morning. South Korea’s Kospi, too, was down nearly 1%.

The fall followed a terrible Thursday for the Dow Jones ( INDU ), which plummeted 622 points, or 1.8% — hitting its lowest level so far this year in the process. The S&P 500 ( SPX ) fell 2.1% Thursday and the Nasdaq ( COMP ) was down 2.9%. All three indexes are now in the red for the week.

Investors are nervous about what a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine could mean for oil prices and the global economy , especially if the United States and leading nations in Europe become involved.

– CNN Business’ Paul LaMonica contributed to this report.