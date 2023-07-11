Ashton Chase dies

Ashton Chase

See full statement from President Dr Irfaan Ali:

I have learnt with great sadness of the passing of Mr. Ashton Chase SC.

His death represents an incalculable loss to our nation. His name and contributions will forever be etched in our country’s political, labour and legal history.

He made an exceptional contribution to Guyana’s nationalist struggle and political history and was the last surviving member of the Political Affairs Committee established in 1946. He was among our finest legal minds and was a pillar of our country’s early trade union activism, authoring the most authoritative work on out trade union history.

I extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family.

See full statement from PPP General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo:

General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo expresses sincere condolences on behalf of himself and the party, to the family and friends of Ashton Chase O.E. SC, the last of the party’s founder members, who passed away today.

Our country owes an eternal debt of gratitude to this outstanding son of the soil. Guyana has lost an amazing human being.