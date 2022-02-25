As oil industry grows, Fire Service needs to be equipped with modern resources, highly skilled personnel – Benn

File Photo: Members of the Guyana Fire Service in during a training exercise in the city

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn today indicated that as the country’s oil industry expands both onshore and offshore, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) will need to transition itself to respond to new challenges that will arise from such modern societies.

He made the remarks as the Fire Advisory Board hosted an outreach programme under the theme “Fire safety starts with the people, let’s endeavor to achieve our goals through education”.

Delivering opening remarks, Benn said the Fire Service is undergoing a transition into a more energised service.

He said there is a need for awareness and better equipment to conduct firefighting in Guyana, noting the use of fire sprinkler systems, high rise systems and quality electrical installments.

The Minister also noted that the development of the oil and gas Industry and overall development of the country will mean new challenges with regard to firefighting.

As such, he asserted that there is a need for highly skilled personnel to be present on vessels and onshore at various developmental projects.

“We have to have highly skilled professional fire service persons present not only on the vessels offshore but developments onshore…They have to have prior prevention systems and methods involved in those constructions because much of what is stored are chemicals,” Benn expressed.

“Even though we’re transitioning to concrete houses and buildings with natural means of preventing fires, we still have to pay attention to the question of fire prevention. Now that we’re getting into larger buildings going up several stories, we have to pay attention to fire prevention in those buildings,” he added.

The Home Affairs Minister also noted that, “we have to think now and transition in large commercial buildings to fire sprinkler systems, dry and wet riser systems, presence of extinguishers. We have to pay attention in all new business and homes where we had electrical wiring systems which are now overridden by more and more electrical appliances.”

Minister Benn also mentioned how pleased he is with the tremendous work the Emergency Medical Services has been doing and pledged his support toward its advancement and extension.

He highlighted the importance of a strong partnership between the business community and the Fire Service to improve the support rendered to persons who suffer loss due to fire.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer (Ag), Gregory Wickham said the Fire Advisory Board has been doing a tremendous job in rendering assistance to the GFS and providing advice on the way forward for fire prevention and fire safety.

The Acting Chief said “one fire is too much” and strengthened the call for the business community to lend support to the Fire Service.

He thanked the Government for honouring the Fire Service’s budgetary request and pledged that the GFS will utilise these resources to improve the service, have a more informed community and prevent destruction by fire.

The outreach involved presentations from members of the Fire Advisory Board followed by a demonstration on the proper use of fire extinguishers which was conducted by ranks of the Fire Service.