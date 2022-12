The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

SOURCE: OBSERVER A packed schedule of young, fresh, local artists has been carefully crafted by the man behind H Wright Promotions. The multi-genre show, Artiste Takeover, will be happening tonight from 8pm to 2am at the Heineken Headquarters in Coolidge featuring artists such as Jordan, Tigua, Thae, DJ Melody Kid, Kido, Ekon, Bazzle Kid, Niqko, […]

