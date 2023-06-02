Arson suspected as WBD house goes up in flames

A mentally ill man allegedly set his parents’ Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on fire which resulted in complete destruction.

The fire reportedly started at about 8:30h on Friday at the house belonged to a fisherman, Ramzan, who is currently on vacation in the United States.

Ramzan’s wife passed away before his departure, leaving him and his 26-year-old son as the only occupants of the house.

Samantha, Ramzan’s stepdaughter, stated that she was at work when she received the news of the fire and by the time she arrived at the scene, the house was already engulfed in flames.

According to the woman, she is hurt that the family home, which held cherished memories of her mother, is now reduced to ashes. Prior to Ramzan’s departure, he was rehabilitating a section of the house.

Samantha said it was his intention to complete the renovations upon his return. However, after the fire started, her brother was seen bolting from the scene thus suggesting that he might have started the fire.

He has since been arrested as the investigation continue.