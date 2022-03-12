Arson suspected as unoccupied Grove house goes up in flames

The fire-damaged house at Grove, EBD

An unoccupied house at Grove on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) went up in flames in the wee hours of Friday, and arson is suspected.

The fire started at around 01:50h on Friday morning at Lot 370 Third Street, Grove Housing Scheme, EBD.

When this publication visited the scene, the house was completely destroyed and has left residents in that neighbourhood calling for a thorough investigation into what really transpired.

A neighbour, Lachhmi Ramdeen, said based on what he saw on Friday morning, he believes that the fire was purposely set.

“This morning I heard a car stop and when I peep through my glass door I saw the car at the junction, and I saw two men exit the car, and walk in the street going east. After they passed my house, I could not see them. Five minutes after, I heard an explosion… when I watch, the two man run and enter the car… the car sped away to the north,” he said.

The man said sometime after the fire started, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) turned up on the scene without water, and left shortly after.

The man said he was hoping that the firemen would have ensured that the flames were completely extinguished, but this did not happen.

“When the fire started, the whole house enflamed at once… I don’t know whatever they throw inside and light it…the fire service came and they said they don’t have a hose to reach on my side to save my house.”

“They didn’t even have water, is the black tank at the back we had to get water from to out the fire. I got a lot of damages on my house over $3 million in damages. The Fire Service drive away and leave the fire and unto today the fire is on the house… they never came back,” the man said.

Ramdeen said after the Fire Service’s investigation, he was told that the origin of the fire was electrical. However, the man said it cannot be so, since the house did not have any electricity for the past five years.

“Before the Police go around and take statements and hear what really happened, he said people might not want to talk. He just took a statement from me and drive away. How can it be electrical and the house in get wire for five years?”

He further stated that if it were not for the cooperation of the residents of the community, his house might have gone up in flames as well.