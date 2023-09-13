Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Armed robbery suspect fatally shot, another in custody— Detectives in pursuit of three others who fled the scene while shooting at the Police

Detectives investigating an alleged early morning robbery at the RDC office in New Amsterdam, Berbice, have managed to arrest one of the suspects and are pursuing three others. Another suspect was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with the investigating ranks.

FACTSAt around 12:00 hrs today, an Officer and several ranks left the Central Police Station in two Force vehicles and went to Heatburn in East Berbice. While on the public road heading South, the Police team received further information about motor vehicle PSS 3448, which was proceeding North (in the opposite direction) on Heatburn road. The Ranks signalled the driver to stop, and he slowed and pulled to the western corner of the road and stopped.

However, as the Police Ranks approached the vehicle, the suspects shot at the Police (three loud explosions were heard), and the vehicle sped off. One of the ranks returned fire, discharging a round in the direction of the fleeing vehicle (PSS 3448).

Five occupants were observed in the fleeing vehicle, which suddenly stopped about eight hundred meters away.

Police ranks gave chase in one of the Force vehicles, and by the time they reached the vehicle, they observed four persons exiting, three of whom ran to the western side of the road (towards the river) while the driver lay on the ground. While fleeing the scene, the three suspects discharged several rounds at the Police.

The Ranks gave chase, but the suspects managed to escape. Police checked the vehicle, and a male was seen sitting in the front passenger seat, his body tilted towards the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of his head and blood on the vehicle’s floor.

He was picked up, and a handgun was found next to the gear stick. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where a Doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

The driver was identified as Tarrique Pollard called ‘Tari’, a 33-year-old Taxi driver from Mahicony, East Coast Demerara. He is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation.

Motor vehicle PSS 3448 is presently lodged at the Central Police Station. The suspected firearm, along with knives and a cutlass, was found in the vehicle.

Investigations are in progress.