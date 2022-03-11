Armed bandits storm, rob Chinese repair shop

The Cheshifu Repair Shop at 27 Ruimveldt, Industrial Estate, Georgetown was this morning robbed by armed bandits after storming the premises.

Based on reports received, a silver-grey Fielder Wagon was seen parked at the corner for some time and after a while, the driver exited and asked directions to reach the main road.

Another man was observed standing close to the parked car. He too claimed that he was waiting on someone.

Soon after, the man reportedly whipped out a gun and rushed into the business place where he held up several employees. Inews could not confirm if any money was taken during the robbery.

After committing the robbery, the men exited the motorcar and fled the scene. Police are yet to visit the scene to launch an investigation.