Armed bandits storm East Canje supermarket

Two armed men moments ago executed a daring robbery at the Good Life Supermarket in East Canje, Berbice.

Police are currently at the scene speaking with customers who were in the building at the time.

This publication understands that one of the perpetrators, after going into the supermarket, attempted to relive a customer of her handbag.

The supermarket is owned by 32-year-old Wang Wei Xiong.

In July 2020, the supermarket was the target of a break and enter and larceny.

The perpetrators escape with cash and a CCTV monitor. A wireless camera was also taken along with more than $100,000 worth of mobile phone cards and a quantity of cigarettes.

Additionally, $400,000 in cash and small hand tools were stolen.