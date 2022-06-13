Armed bandits rob minibus passengers

Two armed bandits, who were posing as passengers in a Route 31 minibus destined for Georgetown, on Sunday robbed four female travellers who were also occupants of the vehicle.

The robbery occurred at around 12:51h in the vicinity of Leopold and Lombard Streets, Georgetown.

The perpetrators reportedly joined the minibus at Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and one of them was sitting in the conductor seat, assisting with the opening and closing of the door.

The suspects then asked to be put off at the corner of Leopold and Lombard Streets and when the minibus stopped, one of the perpetrators pulled out a firearm and pointed the weapon at the passengers.

A 23-year-old woman was robbed of $15,000 in cash and a cellphone valued $30,000; a 39-year-old woman was robbed of $30,000 in cash and a phone valued $44,000; a 20-year-old was robbed of $30,000 in cash and a gold chain valued $50,000 while a 54-year-old was robbed of a phone valued $20,000 and a pair of spectacles valued $50,000.

After collecting the valuables, the suspects exited the vehicle, discharged a round at the minibus, and then ran away. A bullet struck the front left passenger side door of the vehicle.

No one was injured. Investigations are ongoing.