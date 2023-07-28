Armed bandits rob Corentyne businessman of over $5.5M

The bandits caught on CCTV camera

A Corentyne, Berbice businessman was on Thursday afternoon robbed of in excess of $5.5M in local currency along with US$800.

Makarrak Singh, who owns and operates Karran and Son General Store of Bush Lot village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) said the incident occurred at about 17:00h outside of his home and lasted about 40 seconds during which he was robbed of the day’s sales and other money.

Singh said he transacted some business off of the premises and collected $4M before going back to the store. He said a short while after, he closed his business place and left for home. He recalled that as he approached the entrance to his yard, he heard tires screeching.

According to the businessman, he opened the driver’s door and walked to the other side, using the front of the lorry to get there.

CCTV footage shows a motorcycle with two men pulling up alongside the lorry and the pillion rider getting off and using the back of the vehicle to get to the driver’s door.

Singh said he saw a man armed with a gun approaching him from the front of the vehicle.

“He asked me if I had a gun and I told him no. He asked me where the bag was and I told him that I did not come with a bag and that I left it at the store.”

CCTV footage seen by this publication showed the gunman searching the businessman’s pockets.

“He search to see if I had a gun and then when he look into the front passenger seat, he saw the bag and he opened the door and took the bag and when he opened it and saw the money, he took it and jumped on the bike and they rode away.”

According to the businessman, he was helpless. He said that on three separate occasions, he had applied for a firearm licence but his last application is still pending.

The matter has since been reported to the Police.