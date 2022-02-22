Armed bandits raid jewellery store at Mon Repos market

Three armed bandits on Monday morning stormed a jewellery stall at the Mon Repos Market, East Coast Demerara (ECD) where they discharged a their gun at the lone employee, causing him to seek cover.

The incident occurred at around 09:40hrs.

According to the police, the perpetrators went to the opened stall, broke the showcase and began removing jewellery.

The lone employee, who was present at the time, raised an alarm but one of the bandits whipped out a handgun and discharged a round in his direction.

The worker was, however, not harmed. He, nevertheless, ran for cover as the perpetrators collected their loot and then made good their escape out of the market.

Police are currently searching for the perpetrators, as the investigations continue.