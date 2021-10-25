Armed bandits cart off with jewellery, car after invading Corentyne house

A 58-year-old overseas-based housewife and her son, a 31-year-old security guard were during the wee hours of today robbed by two armed men who invaded their house at Number 73 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said the family of two had attended a wake in the community and at around 00:45hrs, the woman returned home and she went to take a nap while waiting for her son to return.

At around 01:20hrs, she was awakened by two males. One of them pointed a gun to her head and demanded that she take off her gold chain and two gold rings.

Thereafter, they went downstairs where they were confronted by the son, who had just driven into the yard. Upon seeing the bandits, he ran away and left the car with the keys in the ignition.

The two bandits then took the car and made good their escape.

Police said forced entry was seen to the door of the lower flat.

In addition to the jewellery and car, Police said the bandits also escaped with a cellphone, a pair of sneakers, and a backpack.