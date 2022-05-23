Armed bandits beat, rob Parfaite Harmonie family

Three armed bandits stormed a La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, home and terrorised a family of four before taking off with over $1 million in articles including cash and jewellery.

The incident occurred sometime around 20:45h at the Parfaite Harmonie residence where the victims operate a grocery shop. At the time, 46-year-old Suresh Balram and 40-year-old Bibi Balram along with two teen girls, ages 17 and 15, were at home.

Reports are that the victims were in the living room on the lower flat of the house when three men – all armed with guns – confronted them and held them at gunpoint.

One of the perpetrators dealt Bibi Balram a lash to her face with the weapon, inflicting injuries on her. Another one of the men then dealt Suresh Balram a lash to his head with the gun resulting in him becoming fearful for his life.

The armed men demanded that the victims lay face down on the floor and tied their hands behind their backs. Thereafter, the perpetrators then ransacked the house and grocery shop before making good their escape in a northern direction.

The victims then managed to untie themselves and alerted the police.

Checks made revealed that the men took a Samsung Galaxy A03 cell phone property of Suresh Balram; one Apple iPhone 8 Plus cell phone, one Eye Glasses valued $46,000; $125 USD; and $5,000 Guyana Currency, property of the 17-year-old female; one Samsung A21 Cell phone valued $65,000 and $55,000 in cash property of the 15-year-old; and one Samsung Galaxy A32, a quantity of Digicel $500 and $220 & GTT $500 and $200 Phone cards totalling $80,000 and a quantity of gold jewellery valued $1,200,000 property of Bibi Balram.

Bibi and Suresh Balram were taken to the West Demerara Hospital, where they were treated and sent away.

Investigations are ongoing.