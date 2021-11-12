Armed bandit drops loot while making escape

A cutlass-wielding bandit who robbed a businessman of his cellphone and some cash reportedly dropped the stolen articles while he was making his escape.

The incident occurred at around 20:30hrs on Thursday at a bar located in the Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The 40-year-old businessman was in the process of closing up the bar when the suspect approached, claiming that he wants to buy a drink.

The businessman responded saying that the bar is closed but the suspect whipped out a cutlass and dealt the owner a chop to his right hand.

The suspect then pushed his hand into the victim’s pants pocket and took away the cellphone and some $30,000 in cash.

The suspect then jumped a fence and made good his escape.

However, in the process, he dropped the stolen articles which were recovered by the victim.

The businessman was escorted the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away.