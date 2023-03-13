Appointments of overseas Ambassadors a priority – Foreign Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd

With several of Guyana’s Foreign Offices currently without a Head of Mission, the appointment of Ambassadors and High Commissioners, as well as Consul Generals, is a top priority for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government.

This is according to Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd.Minister Todd recently told the Guyana Times that these critical appointments are a “matter of priority” and are on the agenda of President Dr Irfaan Ali to be finalised.

“The appointments of Ambassadors to all the nations that are vacant right now is a priority,” the Foreign Affairs Minister assured.

Among the countries currently without a substantive Head of Mission are Brazil, Venezuela, India, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We’re looking for Ambassadors for all the nations as a priority,” Minister Todd indicated.

Only recently, the issue of the non-appointment of Ambassadors to the two foreign offices in Guyana’s South American neighbours – Brazil and Venezuela – came under the spotlight.

This was after it was reported that Opposition Member of Parliament, Amanza Walton-Desir, had laid a series of questions on this matter in the National Assembly, seeking answers from the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister.

According to local reports, in addition to asking for the reasons behind the failure to make the appointments, the Opposition MP also wants Minister Todd to indicate a date by which these appointments will be made.

Guyana’s last Ambassador to Brazil was George Talbot, who was appointed to the post in March 2016. He held that post until April 2021 when he was appointed Guyana’s Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) – a post he still holds along with being the Director of the Department of the Americas at the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry.

With regards to Venezuela, Guyana’s last Ambassador to Caracas was Cheryl Miles, who was removed from the post since December 2019 by the previous A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government. Miles was appointed as Guyana’s Head of Mission in Venezuela back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s High Commission in New Delhi, India has been without a Head since Charrandass Persaud was asked to return home in October 2022.

Persaud, who had also served as Guyana’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, was recalled from his diplomatic postings last year by President Ali after a video was circulating of him verbally abusing a Muslim Indian woman at his official residence in New Delhi. The incident reportedly occurred in August 2021.

President Ali had disclosed that Persaud agreed to accept “full responsibility” for his actions. He has since returned to Guyana.

According to Minister Todd, there is no substantive appointment to that post in India as yet.“We are looking for a candidate [as Guyana’s High Commissioner to India],” the Foreign Affairs Minister told this newspaper.

Nevertheless, over the past few days, Minister Todd has held several meetings, virtually, with Guyana’s existing Heads of Mission overseas.

On Wednesday, he met with Guyana’s Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consulates General. According to the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, these meetings are held annually.

“We try to bring the Ambassadors to together, virtually, to discuss our policy agenda and other matters that are pertaining to each one of the various Missions,” he indicated. These meetings are usually held in the first quarter of the year.

Also, on Friday last, Minister Todd engaged the Honorary Consuls of Guyana based in several jurisdictions, to provide an update on the Government’s developmental agenda and address other areas of concern of the Honorary Consuls.