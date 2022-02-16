Applications open for Fulbright Foreign Student Program

Fulbright Building in Korea

The US Embassy has officially opened applications for the 2023-2024 Fulbright Foreign Student Program, with a July 15 deadline.

In Guyana, the Fulbright Foreign Student Program is administered by the US Embassy. The embassy re-launched the Fulbright Foreign Student Program in 2019. The scholarship gives Guyanese citizens the opportunity to complete a Master’s or PhD. at a higher education institution in the United States.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program was originally founded in 1946 and now operates in 160 countries and has provided over 400,000 people from all backgrounds and in all fields, the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to complex global challenges.

To date, 127 Guyanese have benefitted from Fulbright scholarships since the early 1960s, many of whom are in the public sector, academia, the arts, business, civil society, media, and education.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program, sponsored by the US Department of State, is part of the US continued commitment to the prosperity of Guyana and the region. The programme provides a basis for establishing lasting ties between citizens of the United States and their professional counterparts in other countries, fostering an exchange of knowledge and mutual understanding throughout the world.

These studies offered by the programme are funded for up to 24 months (two academic years, pending: final approval by the Foreign Scholars Board (FSB), a successful application for a J-1 visa; receipt of medical clearance; successful academic placement at a US institution of higher education by the Institute for International Education (IIE); and availability of funds.

All interested applicants should visit the US Embassy website at https://gy.usembassy.gov/education-culture/fulbright-student-program/ for full programme details and applications.