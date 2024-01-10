Application process for teachers’ duty free concession now open

The application process for teachers’ duty free concession is now open.

The application form can be accessed here: https://go.education.gov.gy/y8vwn

The deadline for submission is on or before February 29, 2024.

The Ministry of Education has advised that applications should be submitted with copies of relevant documents, including birth certificates and present appointment letters.

Applicants can make submissions in person to the Office of the Human Resource Manager at Lot 21 Brickdam, Georgetown or via email to [email protected]

More than 100 teachers across the ten administrative regions have been granted duty-free concession to purchase a motor vehicle.

This concession granted by government would allow these teachers to acquire a vehicle without having to pay duty thereon, thereby lowering the overall cost of the vehicle significantly.

There are different criteria for which teachers can benefit from duty-free concessions.

Criterion A includes all Heads or Principals and Deputy Heads or Deputy Principals of Grades ‘A’ and ‘B’ institutions. They get this concession immediately on appointment, or with three (3) years remaining before retirement.

Criterion B covers Head Teachers or Administrators of Grades ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘E’ institutions. They get this concession after three years in their appointment, or with three (3) years remaining before retirement.

Criterion C is applicable to all Senior Masters or Mistresses; Heads of Departments of all schools; and Lecturer II of CPCE, Technical, or Craft Institutions. They get this concession after serving six years in the same position after their appointment. These persons must have at least three years of service remaining before retirement.