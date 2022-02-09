APNU+AFC Opposition urged to join countrywide clean up initiative



President Dr Irfaan Ali during a cleanup initiative in Georgetown President Dr Irfaan Ali during a cleanup initiative in Georgetown

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, on Wednesday, urged the APNU+AFC parliamentary opposition to participate in the ongoing countrywide clean up initiative spearheaded by the government.

The Minister, was at the time, responding questions about allocations for the sanitary landfill in the budget estimates.

Some $650 million has been approved to cater for 13 0f the 15 landfill sanitary sites, including Haggs Bosch. It also covers the construction of other landfill sites.

The Minister said solid waste management remains one of the major issues affecting community development and as such, government hopes to partner with the relevant stakeholders to address it.

He noted that while he is aware of the Opposition’s public refusal to join in this effort, it is imperative that everyone, irrespective of their political belief, works together to create a clean and healthy environment for the citizens of Guyana.

“I know they have publicly said via (their) leader that they will not support and they have called on some of their Councils to not support the cleaning of Guyana. I think that is very outrageous, but despite this, I must say to you that the private sector and the Councils including Linden and Georgetown, join this initiative. It was a very cheap exercise in the sense that it did not cost much, but we will get it done. It is unfortunate that the Opposition refuses to work with the government, private sector and the citizens of Guyana to clean our country,” Minister Dharamlall added.

So far, the clean-up exercise in several regions have been up to the standard, according to the Minister. He added, however, that this approach is just the beginning of what government intends to do to improve the living conditions of its citizens.

“We are doing more works in the solid waste management and other regions, areas including Amerindian villages. We will see significant investment in the operation of landfills. I must report to you that Region 10 has been the cleanest, it has ever been before. So, this weekend we are in Kwakwani and it will also clean.”

The initiative began last month in Georgetown, spearheaded by President Dr Irfaan Ali and a team compromising the joint services, the private sector and other government officials.