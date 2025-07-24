Local News
APNU, FGM boycott ERC’s elections Code of Conduct
05 August 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), led by Aubrey Norton, and the newly formed Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), headed by former APNU Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir, were notably absent on Tuesday from the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) Code of Conduct signing ceremony for political parties contesting the upcoming General and Regional Elections on […]