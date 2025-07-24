AFC confirms conspiracy to relegate PPP to minority Government status Guyana eyes production of peritoneal fluids, saline, syringes to supply local and regional markets Body of 18-Y-O found in trench at Number 71 Village Over 180 teachers granted duty-free concessions under multi-year agreement Media access restricted during court's visit of Ashmins Building Labourer drowns at Lake Capoey
Local News

APNU, FGM boycott ERC’s elections Code of Conduct

05 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), led by Aubrey Norton, and the newly formed Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), headed by former APNU Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir, were notably absent on Tuesday from the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) Code of Conduct signing ceremony for political parties contesting the upcoming General and Regional Elections on […]

Support us

Related News

25 July 2025

PPP/C looking to conduct second oil block auction next year

24 July 2025

Wharton optimistic as Slingerz resumes Elite League on top

24 July 2025

33 new species of fish discovered in Guyana’s forest

26 July 2025

Guyana, US deepen cooperation on extradition, criminal justice matters