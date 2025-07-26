APNU defends snubbing ERC’s elections Code of Conduct

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has defended its decision to boycott the signing of the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) elections Code of Conduct.

APNU, led by Aubrey Norton, and Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), led by former APNU Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir, were the only two political parties that snubbed the event hosted on Tuesday.

The Code is aimed at securing commitments from political parties to uphold peace, avoid hate speech, and promote ethnic harmony during the election season.

The other four political parties that have been approved to contest the September 1 elections signed onto the Code. Zulfikar Mustapha signed on behalf of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Hana Dmitriyev represented the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Khemraj Ramjattan signed for the Alliance for Change (AFC), and Eon Thomas represented the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) party, which is led by former APNU+AFC minister Simona Broomes.

In a statement on Wednesday, APNU defended its decision to boycott, stating that “while we believe in the value of a Code of Conduct on peaceful, respectful, and lawful campaigning, we have no confidence in the impartiality and independence of the Ethnic Relations Commission”.

Nevertheless, APNU pledged that it will conduct its elections campaign “in a peaceful, lawful, respectful manner – as we already are.”

APNU also said that “we embrace the fact that Guyanese have the constitutional freedom of expression, association and assembly. We embrace the fact that Guyanese must be able to freely vote for the party of their choice.”