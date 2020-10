An Executive Member of the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition, collected US$1 million for lands that were flipped at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara &#…

…GuySuCo’s culture The new Minister of Agri delivered some “tough love” to GuySuCo managers while on a visit to the Berbice operations. He read them the riot act over their high-handed attitude to …