APNU a no-show at ERC Code of Conduct signing for LGE

Representatives of the various political parties, groups and individuals contesting the upcoming LGE at the ERC Code of Conduct signing

While a number of parties participating in Local Government Elections (LGE) were on hand today to sign a code of conduct administered by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), the main Opposition party – A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) was a no-show.

APNU’s absence from the signing at the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) did not go unnoticed, with several groups including the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and smaller parties expressing disappointment that the main opposition party did not sign onto the conduct.

The ERC themselves, meanwhile, committed to keeping the process for parties to sign on to the code of conduct open.

They also made it clear that they will be keeping a close watch on party rhetoric on the campaign trail, to ensure parties adhere to the law when it comes to racial hostility.