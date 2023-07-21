APA makes donations to survivors of Mahdia Sec. School deadly fire

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) distributed hampers comprising of items collected during a recent donation drive to support those affected by the Mahdia Secondary School Female dormitory fire.

This initiative was done between July 14 and 19, 2023 at Micobie, El Paso, Campbelltown, and Chenapou in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The items included stationery supplies, feminine hygiene products, toiletries, clothing, and other school supplies. Additionally, stationery supplies were handed over to the Mahdia Secondary School and the survivors of Karisparu Village.

Two days after the deadly fire that claimed the lives of 20 children, the APA initiated a donation drive in an effort to raise material donations as well as pledges to address some of the needs of the survivors and the families of those who lost their lives as well as the communities as a whole.

Some of the items that were distributed

Donations were received from corporate Guyana, private citizens, religious institutions and other stakeholders.

Last week’s distribution exercise represents the first large-scale donation to families. Before this exercise, the Association had also provided care packages and minimal financial assistance to some families while they were in Georgetown immediately after the fire.

The APA donation team was led by Executive Director Jean La Rose and included Governance and Rights Coordinator Laura George, GIS Specialist/Forest Policy Officer, Michael Mc Garrell; Policy and Administrative Support Officer Don Stoll; Communications and Visibility Officer, Lakhram Bhagirat and Mental Health Therapist, Arianne Chand.

Ms. Chand, a US-trained Mental Health Therapist who provided voluntary support, met with survivors of the tragedy as well as parents in an effort to assess the level of mental health support needed in the long term.

However, La Rose and George met with members of the communities of Micobie and Campbelltown that requested a meeting to relay concerns about the handling of the tragedy. Additionally, Stoll and Bhagirat met with Chenapou parents and residents where similar concerns were raised.

APA has reached out to the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the issues raised with the team and is currently awaiting responses from the Ministers.

The APA is committed to working collaboratively with the authorities to address the concerns of the families and communities that have suffered as a result of this tragedy.