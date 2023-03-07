Antigua and Barbuda Department of Environment launches Environment Registry

Black Immigrant Daily News

Department of Environment launches Environment Registry

The Department of Environment (DOE), under the Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency on Climate Actions through an Environment Registry in Antigua and Barbuda (CBIT) project launched the Environment Registry on Tuesday 28th February at the Tradewinds Hotel.

Data Manager, Mr. Jason Williams shared during the opening remarks that “The system has been developed not just for us at the Department but for you the stakeholders to improve access to data on environmental matters and increase public awareness on these issues.”

The overall objective of the CBIT project is to promote mainstreaming of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) into domestic systems and strengthen institutional capacity to enable routine, concurrent and participatory monitoring processes that enhance transparency under the Paris Agreement.

The main sector that will directly benefit from this project is the environmental sector and specifically the Environmental Information Management Systems.

Other sectors that will indirectly benefit are the tourism, water, energy, finance, fisheries, etc. The three-year project focuses on achieving two outcomes:

The Environment Registry Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) function is established through a participatory process that includes a resilience assessment.

The Environment Registry becomes the official national source for National Determined Contributions (NDC) monitoring, reporting and verification.

During the launch, stakeholders were provided with an overview of the Registry, an understanding of the development process and an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on moving forward with the Registry.

One of the main discussion points arising from the launch of the Registry, was the availability of data. The goal is to find a suitable solution to address the issue of data collection, sharing and management among agencies in Antigua and Barbuda.

The vision of the Environment Registry is to administer information on the environment, aiding the Department for monitoring, compliance, reporting and notification requirements under multilateral environmental agreements to which Antigua and Barbuda is a party; depositing information relating to CITES and access to genetic resources and any other purpose in accordance with the requirements of the EPMA, 2019.

The registry will be accessible to the public via http://www.registry.environment.gov.ag. It has four main sections, an EPMA document management system, where documents such as Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) will be stored, a Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) system to track adaptation and mitigation related indicators, and sections for rosters and notices published by the Department of Environment.

For more information on the registry please contact Ms. Aaliyah Tuitt at 562-9616 or email [email protected] for more details.

