Anti-littering campaign to commence on Tuesday − Solid Waste Director

Director of Solid Waste Management, Walter Narine

In consonance with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment to ramp up monitoring and enforcement of littering laws, Solid Waste Management Director for Georgetown, Walter Narine said an anti-littering campaign will commence on Tuesday.

In an interview with DPI, Narine pointed out that tremendous resources are being expended to enhance the outlook of Georgetown. However, some persons continue to flout the laws and regulations.

“It is really troubling to know the number of resources that we are putting into this effort and some folks are still bent towards littering,” he said.

As a result, the Solid Waste Director said stringent mechanisms will be established to ensure persons who continue to litter face the full brunt of the law.

“[From] Tuesday, we’re gonna have a [anti-litter] campaign rolled out again, and we are going to arrest you, and we are going to charge you for littering and you will have to pay fines,” Narine affirmed.

Through the enforcement measures, convicted persons could be sentenced to mandatory community service and assist in the continued enhancement of the city.

“[Community service] is what I prefer. I prefer you come and do community service and you clean up the mess that you would have created,” he said.

During the national clean-up exercise held on November 12, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said heavy focus will be placed on enforcement to ensure the country remains clean.

“We have given enough time, enough education programmes; enforcement is going to become a major aspect of what we are doing,” the President assured.

The countrywide beautification is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Works’ National Enhancement Committee and will continue to see the involvement of various stakeholders, including government agencies, the diplomatic corps, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, the joint services, and the public.