Another Facebook whistleblower says she is willing to testify before Congress

Zhang, who worked as a data scientist at the tech giant for almost three years, wrote a lengthy memo when she was fired by Facebook last year detailing how she believed the company was not doing enough to tackle hate and misinformation — particularly in smaller and developing countries. Zhang said the company told her she was fired because of performance issues.

Speaking to CNN at her home in the Bay Area on Sunday, Zhang said she was encouraged that there appeared to be bipartisan support for action relating to the protection of children online following Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to a Senate subcommittee last week.

Zhang said she has brought information about Facebook to authorities. “I provided detailed documentation regarding potential criminal violations to a U.S. law enforcement agency. My understanding is that the investigation is still ongoing,” she tweeted Sunday.

