Another Berbice resident dies during bee attack

Sirpaul Hemraj

A 62-year-old man, who is a drainage and irrigation worker attached to the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, was on Friday attacked and killed by bees in the backdam at Johanna, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Sirpaul Hemraj of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder. He was the former Head of the Black Bush Water Users Association.

Reports are that Hemraj left the Mibicuri NDC Office on his motorcycle in the company of two others to make checks on an excavator that was doing drainage works in the backdam.

Hemraj was sitting on his motorcycle while the other men were overseeing the work of the excavator when suddenly, someone started to shout “bee”.

Everyone began to run to safety but Hemraj was left behind.

When the others returned to the location, they observed the NDC worker on the ground, covered in mud and swelling about his body.

The man was rushed to the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hemraj is the third man to have died from a bee attack within two days in the region.

On Thursday, a 57-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were killed during separate bee attacks in Berbice.

The first victim is John Sutherland of Eversham, Corentyne, Berbice who was attacked by bees at around 12:20hrs in a rice field.

Reports are that Sutherland and two other men were on a tractor in rice field. Whilst one of the men was ploughing the field, Sutherland and the other person were sitting on the tractor when suddenly, a swarm of bees came charging at them.

While the other men ran for safety, Sutherland was left behind where he was attacked by the bees.

When the insects scattered, the other men saw Sutherland’s motional body on the ground. The man was escorted to his home and then to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One of the men is currently receiving medical treatment for stings he received.

The other incident involved Dorothy Adams, a housewife of Ratter Dam, East Bank Berbice at around 17:46hrs as she went to a nearby shop to make a purchase.

Some ten minutes after she left home for the shop, the woman’s husband was notified by a passerby that Adams was stung by bees.

The husband went to his wife’s rescue and she was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.