Annandale man gets bail after being charged for facilitating bombing of police outpost, GPL substation

Jason Jacobis, a resident of Annandale, East Coast Demerara, was released on bail after being charged with two counts of facilitating terrorist activities allegedly carried out in Georgetown during mid-May. The 33-year-old appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday.

Jacobis was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charges. Prosecutors allege that between May 15 and May 17, 2025, he played a role in orchestrating explosions at two key public facilities, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) substation and the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost. Both incidents caused significant structural damage and heightened public fear.

According to the prosecution, Jacobis is the registered owner of a white Honda Vezel, bearing registration number PZZ 3501, which was reportedly used in the execution of both attacks. Surveillance footage reviewed by police investigators allegedly captured the vehicle in the vicinity of the affected locations during the time of the bombings. The prosecutor said the video evidence helped link the vehicle directly to the acts in question.

Police later arrested Jacobis and conducted a recorded interview. In his statement, Jacobis denied any involvement in the incidents, claiming that he had sold the vehicle to a Venezuelan national known only as “Boulevard.” He reportedly told investigators he had text messages to support this transaction. However, authorities contend that no such messages were found on his device, and Jacobis failed to produce a receipt or formal agreement to verify the sale.

The prosecution argued against bail, citing both the serious nature of the offence and its broader implications for national security. “These are acts that could dismantle the very fabric of our society,” the prosecutor said, while emphasising that the absence of concrete evidence validating the transfer of vehicle ownership was deeply concerning.

Jacobis was represented by an attorney who presented a different side of the story. The court was told that on May 29, Jacobis learned via social media that his mother, Anita Jacobis, had been taken into custody in connection with the same bombings.

In response, he began searching online and said he recognized one of the wanted men as the individual to whom he had sold the vehicle. According to his lawyer, Jacobis immediately reached out and expressed a willingness to speak with law enforcement in order to clear his name.

His attorney said contact was made with a senior police officer, Superintendent Singh, who directed them to the Ruimveldt Police Station. There, around 20:00h that evening, they met with Sergeant Higgins, who suggested a video-recorded interview be conducted the following Friday. However, Jacobis’ lawyer complained to the court that before the scheduled interview, Higgins approached Jacobis alone and showed him CCTV footage allegedly linked to the investigation. The defense insisted that Jacobis was not seen in any of the recordings.

The lawyer also argued that his client had been detained for more than 72 hours, in violation of his constitutional rights, before being released on $500,000 station bail. He emphasised that Jacobis had been cooperative throughout, voluntarily turning himself in, and that a wanted bulletin was never issued for his arrest. He added that Jacobis had a fixed residence, no prior criminal history, and was the sole provider for his household.

The attorney further claimed that evidence exists showing his client had offered the vehicle to other individuals around the time in question, and reiterated that the allegations were not enough to establish guilt. He pleaded with the court to grant his client bail, highlighting that the charge, though grave, is bailable by law.

After reviewing the arguments, Magistrate Azore ruled that she was satisfied with Jacobis’ conduct thus far and believed he was not a flight risk. She granted him bail in the amount of $500,000 on each of the two charges.

As part of the bail conditions, Jacobis is required to surrender his passport, which was revealed to be expired, and report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every second Friday starting June 13. He is to report directly to Sergeant Higgins or the officer in charge at the time.

Magistrate Azore also noted that Jacobis must seek the court’s approval should he wish to leave the jurisdiction. The case was adjourned until July 2, when it is expected to come up again for further proceedings.