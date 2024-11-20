3 cops under close arrest as OPR probes shooting incident at Lethem Govt to update law to impose fines, revoke licences for illegal use of sirens, emergency lights Jagdeo defends rental of second powership Couple dead in Mahaica murder/suicide Prisoner recaptured after escaping from West Dem hospital Procurement rules by oil &amp; gas companies now under scrutiny – Local Content Secretariat Head
Anil Nandlall enjoys my confidence – PPP GS

28 November 2024
Attorney General Anil Nandlall

The General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) Bharrat Jagdeo says the social media accusations made against Attorney General Anil Nandlall are unsubstantiated and that he does not “pay too much attention” to “unverified allegations”.

US-based Guyanese Melissa Atwell, popularly known as ‘Melly Mel’ used her social media page to allege that Nandlall has been a government mole. Nandlall has since denied the allegations and filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Atwell.

Asked to comment on the situation during his press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo explained that he too has been a victim of unverified allegations.

He assured that “as of now, Anil Nandlall enjoys my confidence as General Secretary of the party.” Nandlall recently dismissed concerns that the allegations would have an impact on his political career.

“It’s absolute nonsense! It has no credibility, and I challenge her and anyone else to prove me wrong!” Nandlall had said.

