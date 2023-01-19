Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Shows PDA Courtside “Long as I’m next to you”

Angela Simmons is not afraid to share that she is in love with Yo Gotti, as the two had a date night at a courtside game on Wednesday night.

The Growing Up Hip Hop alum was happy and smiling as she cozied up to Yo Gotti while out at a Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game in Yo Gotti’s city Memphis. She also shared a series of photos and videos of them together on her Instagram account, making it clear that Gotti, who was rumored to be dating a nurse, was now her beau.

“Long as I’m next to you,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

In one photo, Simmons is wearing an Adidas Balenciaga tracksuit with sleek black heels. She gives a big smile while gazing at the camera. Gotti is also wearing a matching black outfit, but he stares coldly at the camera with nary a smile in sight.

Simmons also shared a video showing her nails and Yo Gotti’s hand. “Him,” she captioned the Insta-story with heart eyes emoji.

It seems that Simmons has fallen head over heels for the CMG label executive as she shared a curious message on her Insta-story, “ I love you,” written in cursive over the video, which showed only herself.

Gotti also shared posts of them out. “Yea I f** wit Ja but ion f** with 12…welcome to my city,” he said.

Angela and Gotti became Instagram officials at the start of the new year after releasing a curated professional shoot showing him wearing a tuxedo and her wearing a sleek gown as they enjoyed champagne.

The couple were first linked in September for his birthday and have been seen on vacation in Paris and Dubai.

The couple also shared messages on Instagram after it was speculated that they had broken up, having not seen together for the holidays.

“Ain loss a crush since high school,” Gotti had captioned photos.

Angela had also written, “happier than I’ve ever been.”