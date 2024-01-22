Andrea Benjamin is new CEO of Food for the Poor Guyana Inc.

Andrea Benjamin

Andrea Benjamin is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Food for the Poor (Guyana) Inc.

According to a statement from the organisation, Benjamin brings with her a wealth of experience, exceptional leadership skills, and an unwavering commitment to the entity’s values and vision.

With an illustrious career spanning sixteen years in the organisation, she played a pivotal role in delivering remarkable results, the organisation said.

She is the holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mass Communication – University of Guyana, Project Management Professional Certification (PMP)– Project Management Institute, and she is currently completing an Associate Degree in Business Management at the University of the West Indies.

“We firmly believe that our new CEO will lead our company into an era of renewed energy, innovation, and prosperity. Her proven track record of driving sustainable growth strategies and fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and transparent communication, aligns perfectly with our organisational aspirations, and core values of renewing hope, saving lives, and transforming communities,” the organisation said.