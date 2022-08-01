An Inclusive Future for All – President Ali in Emancipation message

Please see below full Emancipation message:

I join in extending greetings to all Guyanese, especially the African-Guyanese community, on Emancipation Day 2022.

President Dr Irfaan Ali

Emancipation Day of 1838 was a milestone in our country’s history. It signalled the demise in our country of the most repugnant and inhumane system known to humanity. And while Emancipation did not bring an end to colonial oppression, it struck a hefty blow in the cause of human dignity and freedom.

Our society changed as a result of Emancipation. The abolition of slavery in the British colonies opened the doors to immigrants from other parts of the world. It also triggered a process of social transformation.

African Guyanese were at the forefront of that process. It was Africans who had laid the productive infrastructure of our country. After Emancipation, they expanded the peasantry, launched the Village Movement, and established economic enterprises. They pioneered education and local government.

African Guyanese have made indelible contributions in all facets of national life. Their legacy is secure. Their future is assured.

I want to reassure our African-Guyanese brothers and sisters that my government is committed to an inclusive future for all. Whatever concerns or grievances, you can be certain of a receptive and responsive government.

No one is going to be left behind or left out of national development. Outreaches have already begun in communities across our country so that the people can join us in working to bring solutions.

On this Emancipation Day, I pay homage to the sacrifice and struggles which our African ancestors endured in pursuit of freedom and human dignity. I join in saluting their undeniable contributions to national development. I assure our African brothers and sisters that an inclusive future awaits us all.

Happy Emancipation Day 2022!