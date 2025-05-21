Local News
Amsterdam to Georgetown airline service to open up major economic, trade opportunities – President Ali
04 June 2025
Guyana is slowly becoming a hub for international travel as President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali inaugurated yet another airline service, this time the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines twice-weekly service connecting Amsterdam in the Netherlands to Georgetown in Guyana via St Maarten. On June 4, 2025, the first flight from Amsterdam will land in Georgetown, marking […]
