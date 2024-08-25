Amerindian villages now legally own 16.48% of Guyana’s landmass

Monica Sharma

The government has made significant strides in empowering the land rights of its indigenous people, with Amerindians now holding legal tenure for 16.48 per cent of Guyana’s landmass.

This achievement reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to recognising and protecting the rights of Amerindians, who make up roughly around 10 per cent of the population.

Driving this progress is the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) project, initiated under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration. The ALT programme aims to expedite the legal demarcation and titling of Amerindian lands, ensuring clear ownership and fostering economic development within these communities.

With funding from the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), the government has successfully increased the legal percentage of indigenous-owned lands from 6 per cent in 1991 to 16.48 per cent in 2024.

Project Coordinator for the ALT programme, Monica Sharma, provided an update on the project’s achievements at the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTCC) on Friday, where around 254 leaders converged.

She highlighted that the ALT Project, with a budget of US$13.2 million, is on track to issue 45 absolute grants and complete 68 demarcations, as the government is actively seeking an extension of the project to guarantee the successful fulfilment of these objectives, before the end of the year.

“While the project is technically set to end in 2024, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to completing this vital work and ensuring land ownership for Amerindian peoples,” Sharma affirmed.

Since 2020, the ALT project has issued 21 absolute grants to villages and completed 13 demarcations. In 2023 alone, 20 investigations led to six villages receiving approval for absolute grants.

Significantly, over 25,000 indigenous individuals have secured land ownership through the ALT Project since its inception.

“This is a remarkable accomplishment that has not only led to increased revenue for some villages but has also fostered greater confidence within communities as they engage with miners and foresters on clearly marked and recognised lands,” Sharma emphasised.

The ALT project is a transformative initiative that empowers Amerindian communities to secure official recognition and legal ownership of their traditional lands and natural resources.

By strengthening land tenure rights through titling and demarcation, the project aims to enhance the social and economic development prospects of Amerindian communities.

This process will bolster land tenure security and expand the asset base of Amerindians, enabling more effective long-term planning for their sustainable development and well-being.

With a clear understanding of their available resources, villagers are better equipped to plan for their future development. They can also leverage the value of their land to attract additional funding and further support their progress.

The Amerindian Act (2006) mandates that Amerindian Titled Lands, be demarcated by the State, which is responsible for financing the process. The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ annual capital budget allocates funds for demarcation costs under the “Amerindian Development Fund.” (DPI)