Amerindian Leaders warned against acting outside of the law



Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai arrives in Santa Rosa, Region One Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai arrives in Santa Rosa, Region One

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai is encouraging leaders of Amerindian Villages to work in the interest of all residents. The call followed complaints by residents that some Village Councils have been acting arbitrarily, without consulting villagers on projects in communities.

Minister Sukhai visited villages in the Moruca Sub-District, Region One (Barima-Waini), at the weekend, where she addressed issues facing the Councils.

On Friday, she journeyed through the Kumaka River to Santa Rosa, where she held a meeting with a number of Toshaos, senior Councillors and residents, and addressed several issues.

Among the concerns were reports of the malicious destruction of a resident’s fence, allegedly on the order of the Santa Rosa Village Council.

The Minister instructed the Village Councils to utilise a consultative approach in the management of the village and treat all residents fairly and equally.

“When we are training leaders in terms of governance, the Amerindian Act and so on, you are very clear that when you are elected, you can’t be biased and you have to act within the parameters of the law. You can’t act outside the parameters and make decisions that suit you or your friends, or because you’re elected you are such an authoritative leader that you believe that your decision is final,” Minister Sukhai noted.

During the three-hour long meeting, leaders agreed to start taking a consultative approach to their work.

The Minister later handed over four tractors to Toshaos to aid in the economic development of their villages.

On Saturday, Minister Sukhai travelled to Kamwatta, where she handed over a tractor to the Toshao there.

She also held a meeting with residents, who sought information about the ICT hub. The village has already completed its hub. The Office of the Prime Minister will soon install the equipment before it becomes functional.