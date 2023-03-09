Amerindian leaders urged to use carbon credits funds to ensure economic stability in their villages

Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai

Amerindian leaders are once again being urged to utilise monies they have received in their bank accounts from the sale of Guyana’s carbon credits, towards economic and social projects that will benefit their people.

During a meeting with residents of Kamwatta Village, Region One (Barima – Waini), Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai noted that the funds are, “… coming for development for you the people so that you can sit together, not to fight but to discuss, to examine your priorities, to look strategically how this money can be invested in your village to create wealth, so that the welfare of your villagers will be uplifted.”

She reminded that village projects must focus on food security, economic investments, social development and other initiatives that will improve the lives of the people who elected their leaders to serve in their best interests.

“You can do projects for women. You can even do projects that bring together the elderly. When the older folks can’t go to the back dam, they sit and they are left in their homes doing nothing. You could come up with a project that engages your older people that will keep them busy,” she recommended.

In order for leaders to access the funds, they must first submit a village sustainable plan that was derived from discussions with the people.

To this end, leaders were encouraged to complete their village plans early, so that they can see development in their villages.

Guyana will be earning US$750 million for the sale of 30 per cent of its forest to Hess Corporation; of which, 15 per cent will go directly towards Amerindian and hinterland communities.

Every Amerindian and hinterland community will be receiving up to $35 million and no less than $10 million. [DPI]