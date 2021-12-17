Amerindian Affairs Ministry PS gets bail on corruption charge

Amerindian Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary, Sharon Hicks, who was reportedly caught in a ‘bribe money’ sting operation, was today charged with corruption when she made a court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Hicks appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where she pleaded not guilty to the charge which read that on October 7, 2021, at 251-252 Thomas and Quamina Streets, Georgetown, while being an agent employed by the Government of Guyana, she obtained from Heramainie Chintamanie, for herself, $200,000 as an inducement or reward for processing the payment requests for security services provided.

Hicks, who is being represented by Attorney Sase Gunraj, was released on $100,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to December 20.

Reports are Hicks, of West Bank Demerara (WBD), was arrested at the Amerindian Affairs Ministry, Quamina and Thomas Streets, Georgetown after a businessman made a report to Police that she has been demanding money from him in order for him to receive payment.

The businessman, who owns a security service, claimed that the 42-year-old woman had demanded money from him before she approved payments for services provided.

He claimed that this was reportedly the practice that his father had to endure but his father has since died and he has taken over the business.

After the matter was reported, marked bank notes were given to the contractor who then paid the PS.

It is alleged that after she collected the money, ranks from the Major Crimes Unit swooped down on her office and arrested her.

At the time of her arrest, Permanent Secretary Hicks was reportedly in possession of the envelope with the marked money.

After the arrest, the Amerindian Affairs Ministry in a statement on the matter said that on October 7, 2021, the Permanent Secretary, Hicks was sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of a police investigation.