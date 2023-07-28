Amelia’s Ward Phase 4 allottees identify lands

About 50 middle-income allottees of Amelia’s Ward-Phase 4 in Linden, Region Ten were given access to their lands during a lot identification exercise on Thursday.

This is the second batch of persons to participate in the exercise, and they can now finally move forward with the construction of their homes. As such the allottees and their families were visibly excited and wasted no time in planting their respective name posts.

On the ground were, Minister Susan Rodrigues and CEO of CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves, along with technical staff.

Over the past two years, CHPA worked tirelessly to clear the area, which was occupied by squatters. The squatters delayed the progress of much-needed infrastructure works, that would grant the allottees access. After intense monitoring and repeated demolition exercises, the first batch of 60 persons gained access in April 2023.

Since the last exercise, infrastructure works have seen substantial progress, with the access roads now being brought to the crusher run level. The scheme yields over 400 house lots. Minister Rodrigues stated that as the works continue more allottees will receive access.

Moreover, she highlighted the incorporation of green spaces and health centers in the area’s design, underscoring the government’s vision for a holistic and sustainable community.