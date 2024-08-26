Ameena Gafoor dies

Ameena Gafoor

See full statement from President Dr Irfaan Ali:

I join all Guyana in mourning the passing of Mrs. Ameena Gafoor, a truly extraordinary woman whose contributions to our nation, and especially to the literary arts were exceptional.

Ameena’s kindness and generosity were unmatched, touching the lives of many through her consistent support for various philanthropic endeavours, particularly in the promotion of the literary arts. Her efforts nurtured and uplifted the talents of writers, poets, and artists across Guyana, making a lasting impact on our nation.

Ameena will be remembered not only for her profound influence in the literary world but also for her humility and warm-spiritedness. Her gracious nature and compassionate heart made her a beloved figure to all who knew her. In her passing, Guyana has lost a true literary luminary and one of its kindest souls.

On behalf of the government and people of Guyana, I extend our deepest condolences to her husband, family, and all who mourn her loss. May her example continue to inspire kindness, generosity, and a love for the arts in all of us.

May Allah’s divine blessings and mercy be with her!