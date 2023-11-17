AmCham Guyana boosts trade relations with Texas-based Chamber of Commerce

AMCHAM Guyana President Devindra Kissoon and CEO of the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, Aida Araissi, signing the MOU in the presence of Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and US Ambassador Nicole Thierot

The American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AMCHAM Guyana) has inked an agreement with the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce out of Houston, Texas.

Signing of this landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at enhancing trade and investment relations, was done during a reception held on Wednesday evening in Georgetown.

This MoU symbolises a new era of collaboration aimed at fostering economic growth and educational advancement, and promoting trade and investment between the two organisations.

As part of this strategic alliance, AMCHAM Guyana, in conjunction with the commercial arm of the United States Embassy in Guyana, and MHM Holdings, Inc., hosted a reception to welcome a distinguished trade delegation from the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce comprising over 20 U.S-based businesses specialising in key sectors, such as energy, oil and gas, engineering, law, banking, and logistics.

Notable companies within the visiting delegation included Champion Foods, Arc Energy, BakerRisk, Andalusian Energy, and Citadel Engineering, among others.

The MoU was formally executed by AMCHAM Guyana President, Devindra Kissoon, and Chief Executive Officer of the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, Aida Araissi. The ceremony was witnessed by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and new U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Thierot. Both officials commended the partnership between the two chambers, and expressed their support for the continued growth of trade and investment in Guyana.

Kissoon remarked, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for AMCHAM Guyana and the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce. By joining forces, we aim to create a conducive environment for our members to thrive, and to attract foreign investment that will contribute to the economic development of Guyana.”

CEO Araissi expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership by stating, “We believe that together we can achieve greater heights. This collaboration opens new avenues for our member companies to explore opportunities in the vibrant Guyanese market.”

The MoU signifies a commitment to mutual cooperation, and sets the stage for joint initiatives that would benefit the members of both chambers. As Guyana continues to emerge as a key player in the global business landscape, AMCHAM said, this strategic alliance is poised to make a lasting impact on trade and investment in the country.Founded in 2018, AMCHAM Guyana has been a pivotal force in facilitating US business growth and US investment in Guyana. AMCHAM boasts almost 200 members, and is constantly driving initiatives to foster US business growth in Guyana.

The Chamber is a leading business association dedicated to promoting economic growth and fostering a business-friendly environment in Guyana. Since its establishment, AMCHAM Guyana has been instrumental in facilitating partnerships between US and Guyanese businesses, providing networking opportunities, and advocating for the interests of its members.

The Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Houston, is a global business community with a focus on fostering economic growth and educational advancement. With a diverse membership and a commitment to building international relationships, the Bilateral Chamber plays a vital role in connecting businesses across various sectors, and promoting trade and investment on a global scale.